Kirpalpur village sarpanch, member secy suspended

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 19

Director, Rural Development and Panchayat Department (Punjab), has suspended Kirpalpur (Phagwara) village sarpanch Som Nath and panchayat member Sandeep Kaur under Section 20 of the Punjab Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, on the charges of illegally occupying the panchayat land by misusing their position.

Orders have been issued to the Panchayat Officer to immediately suspend the panch and the sarpanch and instructed the Block Panchayat Officer to immediately seal all bank accounts of the sarpanch and transfer the panchayat records from him to another panch.

These orders were issued on the recommendation of the District Development & Panchayat Officer. The sarpanch and the panch would not be allowed to participate in any panchayat proceedings.

