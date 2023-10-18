Kirti Kisan Union for restoring India-Pak trade via road corridor

Jalandhar, October 17
Kirti Kisan Union today organised a seminar at Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall on the subject of restarting trade between India and Pakistan through the road corridors of Punjab. Members of the union alleged that the government was not serious about it.
A vigorous campaign will have to be launched and every section of society including farmer organisations, writers and intellectuals will have to work together for this, union members said.
Apart from hundreds of leaders and activists of Kirti Kisan Union, renowned economist Dr Ranjit Singh Ghuman, leaders of Hind-Pak Dosti Manch and eminent journalist Satnam Singh Manak were present during the seminar.
The speakers said that the state was losing thousands of crores annually due to the closure of India-Pakistan trade. “There are limitless possibilities if trade gets started again, but politics tends to overtake everything,” the speakers said.
“The green revolution model has badly hurt our crops and biological diversity. Punjab today needs an agricultural model that is eco-friendly and sustainable, with the farmer at the centre instead of the corporates,” the speakers said in the seminar.
They emphasised that a strong and massive campaign was needed in the state to restore India-Pakistan trade and implement an alternative agriculture model.
