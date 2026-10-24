Kirti Kisan Union opposes cooperative loan rule changes, warns of agitation

Demand to withdraw amendments to loan regulations of cooperative societies’ gains momentum

Tribune News Service

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Jalandhar, October 23

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The Kirti Kisan Union (KKU) on Friday opposed what it termed the Centre’s and Punjab Government’s moves towards the centralisation of cooperative societies.

Describing the BJP-led Central Government’s policy of centralising the cooperative movement, often considered the “right arm” of farmers, as unconstitutional and anti-state, the union demanded the immediate withdrawal of amendments made to the loan regulations of cooperative societies.

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KKU state president Nirbhai Singh Dhudike, state general secretary Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala and state press secretary Raminder Singh Patiala alleged that the Punjab Government’s decision to increase farmers’ contribution rates was in line with the BJP’s agenda of centralisation.

They said under the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme, the Central Government had imposed conditions requiring farmers seeking agricultural loans above Rs 2 lakh from cooperative institutions to mortgage their land as collateral.

The leaders pointed out that many farmers had already mortgaged their land to commercial banks, making it practically impossible for them to meet the new requirement.

They further alleged that, following these amendments, the Punjab Government had increased farmers’ contribution rates, requiring them to pay a higher amount towards their loans. Terming the amendments “autocratic”, the KKU demanded their withdrawal.

According to the union, the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Punjab, had issued orders increasing the share contribution rate from 3.3 per cent to 6 per cent for farmers owning up to five acres of land.

For farmers owning more than five acres, the share contribution rate has been increased from 6 per cent to 9 per cent.

As a result, a farmer seeking a loan of Rs 1 lakh, who earlier had to deposit Rs 500, would now be required to deposit Rs 6,000. Farmers with landholdings above five acres would have to deposit Rs 9,000 for the same loan amount.

The union said the increase would place an additional financial burden on farmers already struggling with rising agricultural input costs.

It further claimed that farmers who had secured a credit limit from another bank to avail themselves of lower interest rates would now have to pay 11 per cent interest on loans taken from cooperative societies. Earlier, the interest rate was 7 per cent, including a 3 per cent subsidy, effectively reducing the farmer’s burden to 4 per cent.

Farmer leaders said the changes would make loans from cooperative institutions costlier and push an already debt-ridden farming community deeper into indebtedness.

They also alleged that under another amendment, the share of cooperative societies in the interest earned on loans had been reduced from 2 per cent to 1.5 per cent. Earlier, out of the 7 per cent interest charged, 5 per cent went to the cooperative bank while 2 per cent remained with the cooperative society. The reduction, they said, would affect the societies’ financial viability.

The leaders accused the Centre and the Punjab Government of introducing regulations that would weaken cooperative institutions, which they described as a crucial support system for farmers. They claimed the new rules could restrict access to affordable credit and the timely supply of fertilisers, pesticides, cash and other essential agricultural inputs.

The KKU alleged that the measures were aimed at forcing farmers to eventually surrender their land to corporate entities.

The union warned that if its demands were not accepted, it would launch a strong agitation against the move.