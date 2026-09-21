‘Kisan Mazdoor Ekta Rally’ held in Jalandhar

People from Punjab and neighbouring states participated in a massive ‘Kisan Mazdoor Ekta Rally’ held at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Auditorium of Deshbhagat Yadgar Hall, Jalandhar, raising slogans and waving red and green flags.

The rally was held under the slogan, “Kisan, Kheti, Azadi bachao, Corporate lutt da raaj mitao” (Save farmers, farming and freedom; end the rule of corporate plunder). The inaugural flag was hoisted by Ruldu Singh Mansa, national president of the Kisan Mahasabha and prominent farmer leader.

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The rally was addressed by Comrade Raja Ram Singh (MP and National General Secretary of the All India Kisan Mahasabha); Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala (State President of Jamhoori Kisan Sabha) and Kulwant Singh Sandhu (General Secretary); Comrade Dhirendra Jha (General Secretary of the All India Agricultural and Rural Labour Association); Dr Sunilam (prominent farmer leader and former MLA from Madhya Pradesh); Gobind Singh Chhajli (President of Mazdoor Mukti Morcha Punjab); and Darshan Nahar (President of Dehati Mazdoor Sabha), Amin Amitoj, among others.

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Raja Ram Singh alleged that American imperialism was attempting to seize natural resources and fertile land across the globe, citing the situation in Venezuela and attacks on Gaza and Iran. He alleged that the Modi government had capitulated to the Trump administration over a free trade agreement, saying farmers and workers would oppose such moves.

Singh said farmers were fighting for a fair minimum support price (MSP) for crops as well as against large-scale acquisition of fertile land, which he said threatened food security. He also alleged that corporate industries were polluting air, water and land and damaging the environment. He said the farmers’ struggle was therefore also aimed at protecting the interests of the wider public. He said the unity among farmer organisations would give fresh boost to the farmers’ movement across the country.

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CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said the unification of two major Punjab-based farmer organisations, the Jamhoori Kisan Sabha Punjab and the Punjab Kisan Union, under the All India Kisan Mahasabha would provide new momentum to the farmers’ movement. Speakers at the rally said the burden of measures such as tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump and the new tax on UPI transactions announced by the Modi government ultimately fell on ordinary people. Bhattacharya said Punjab was caught in a debt trap and appealed to people to reject what he described as corporatised models of governance at the state and national levels. He called for support for struggles concerning farmers, labourers, youth, scheme workers, employees and small shopkeepers.

Reception Committee Chairman Kahan Singh Pannu, Lok Sabha Member from Arrah constituency Comrade Sudama Prasad, AICCTU General Secretary Comrade Rajiv Dimri, Railway Employees Federation leader Sarbjit Singh, ‘Pagri Sambhal Jatta Union’ (Haryana) president Mandeep Singh Nathwan, were among those present.