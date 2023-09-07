KMSC seeks Rs 50,000 per acre compensation for crop loss

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 6

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) during its meeting held at Raiwal village today demanded Rs 50,000 per acre crop loss for the flood-hit farmers.

Farmers termed the present Rs 6,800 compensation given by the government as inappropriate. During the meeting, the farmers discussed various issues like flood-relief package for North India, 200 days continuous MNREGA for labourers, guaranteed MSP law and cancellation of cases registered during the Delhi Kisan Andolan among other serious issues.

The meeting was led by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee state president, Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra. Addressing the farmers, Sabhra said North India had been affected by severe floods. He said the Chief Minister should have done more. Rather than coming earnestly to the help of flood victims, the exact opposite was being done. Sabhra said the Punjab Government had announced a compensation of Rs 6,800 for crop damages which was like rubbing salt on the wounds of farmers. He said during the meeting on August 18 with the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and BKU Azad, the Chief Minister had promised Rs 15,000 per acre crop compensation.

He said the government should immediately release a flood relief package of Rs 50,000 crore for North India.

The other demands raised at the meeting were — cancellation of cases registered against farmers during the Delhi agitation, Rs 50,000 per acre be given for crop damage, Rs 1 lakh for the farmers whose livestock had died, Rs 5 lakh for the farmer whose house had been destroyed. Sabhra demanded that the mining rights should be given to farmers in whose fields soil had accumulated, installation of chip meters should be stopped and settlers should be given permanent ownership rights.

State leader Salwinder Singh Janian, district president Gurmail Singh Rehrwan, district secretary Jarnail Singh Rame, district press secretary Harpreet Singh Kotli Gajran, district treasurer Jagdish Pal Singh Chak Bahmani and district vice-president Satnam Singh Raiwal, were present at the meeting.