KMSC to protest in front of MLA's house

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 17

In view of the sit-ins to be organised in front of the houses of AAP MLAs across the state on June 19, the district unit of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) has also decided to hold a dharna in front of AAP MLA’s residence on Sunday. The KMSC will stage a protest outside the residence of Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann to oppose government ‘oppression’ against Ajit newspaper.

What they want Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee wants permanent ownership rights for settlers; breaking the supply chain of drugs

No installation of chip electricity meters which will ‘benefit’ the corporate; restoration of old form of electricity boards

Various meetings were held in the four zones of the district regarding this.

Farm leaders said aim of the protest would be to demand permanent ownership rights for settlers, stopping the supply chain of drugs, opposing the installation of chip electricity meters meant to benefit the corporate world and to demand restoration of old form of electricity boards.

The protesters would also demand the cancellation of allegedly false cases by the police against farmers and workers and the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’. They also demanded that canals, rivers and drains of the state be cleaned so that the water reaches the tails, before the paddy transplantation. The farmers also demanded the provsision of functional treatement plants to treat the water of the rivers and canals of Punjab which are getting polluted day by day.

Farmers said support the massive protest march against the oppressive policies of the government against Ajit newspaper and will be a part of it.

State president of the KMSC, Sukhwinder Singh Sabra, district president Salwinder Singh Janian, district secretary Jarnel Singh Rame and others were present on the occasion.