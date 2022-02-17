KMV holds Hindi quiz competition

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The PG Department of Hindi of Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a quiz competition. In this quiz competition, questions based on aspects related to Hindi’s creative literature, history, language, script and grammar and journalism were asked from the participants in each module. Ridhima and Anjali Mattoo got first place, Priya Sharma and Anushka Sharma got second, Amita and Rajni got third place in this competition and Preeti won the consolation prize. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi averred that such competitions are definitely helpful for creating interest and awareness among students.

Inspire Awards

Students of Shiv Jyoti School being honoured under the INSPIRE Award Scheme for the year 2021-22. Tribune photo

Government of India Ministry of Science and Technology, Department of Science and Technology, under the INSPIRE Award scheme for the year 2021-22 invited innovative ideas on science based projects on different themes. Under the guidance of Krishna Jyoti (Chairperson), Dr Vidur Jyoti (Chairman Trust), Principal Neeru Nayyar and Vice Principal Parveen Saili, five students of the school participated in the event under the guidance of our science faculty members Latika Sharma, Sandeep Saini, Sapna Vaid and Ritu Grover and two of them Lakshay Sharma (9th-E) and Bhawni Sharma (9th-C) made the school proud by winning cash prize of Rs 10,000 each for preparation of their projects based on environment safety and utility of bio waste for the next level round. The principal congratulated and extended their blessings to the participants and their proud parents.