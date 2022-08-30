KMV holds match on national Sports Day

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised an indoor volleyball match to mark the National Sports Day with great zeal. The match was organised by the Department of Physical Education. The students learnt about sportsmanship. Over 100 students, participated in this activity. Principal Prof. (Dr) Atima Sharma Dwivedi said that the aim of conducting such activities is to raise awareness about the values of sports, like discipline, perseverance, sportsman spirit, teamwork; and to encourage students at large to take up sports. Emphasis was also laid on the importance of staying fit and healthy. The principal lauded Dr Davinder Singh and Baldeena for conducting this activity.

Remembering hockey legend Major Dhyan chand The National Sports Day, dedicated to the memory of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, was celebrated at Lyallpur Khalsa College. Boys and girls participated in 400 and 800-meter races. Gurjeet Kaur, member of the 2018 Asian Games bronze winning women hockey team, was the chief guest, while Lovejeet Singh, District Sports Officer, was the guest of honour. Prof Jasreen Kaur, dean, academic affairs, said that the college has been dedicated to the promotion of sports in the region. Dr SS Bains, college dean, sports, dwelled on the achievements of the college players. The stage on the occasion was managed by Dr Surinderpal Mand.

30-hour Life Skills programme planned

Under the MoU signed between Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus (LKCTC) and Rubicon Skill Development Private Limited, a training programme of 30 hours was organised on life skills. The training was organised as a part of induction programme for the newly admitted students of LKCTC Jalandhar. Students from BTech, diploma, BSc and BVocational courses participated in the training classes taken by Satpal Kalsi and Anju Jain. The programme made sure that students were equipped with skills like self introduction, public speaking, SWOT analysis, communication skills, writing skills and telephone etiquettes that would help them in corporate world. Under the programme they also learnt about resume writing, goal settings, presentation skills, corporate jargons and team work. Mock interview sessions were also held that would help the students significantly to increase their chance of succeeding in a job interview. Director, academic affairs, Sukhbir Singh Chatha, and deputy director RS Deol motivated the students for making the best use of their time and using these kinds of opportunities to enhance their skills.

Inter-School Swimming contest held

Emm Aar School students participated in the Jalandhar Sahodaya Inter-School Swimming Championship at Cambridge International School, Phagwara. The students from 25 different schools had been invited to participate. Out of various teams in U-12, U-14, U-16, and U-19 girls’ categories, the Grade 5 to Grade 11 students of Emm Aar International, Adampur, showcased some impressive techniques and skills during the competition. Gurleen Kaur, a Grade 10 student, managed to grab two Bronze medals. All swimmers from the school had been trained by coaches Kirti Sharma, Ravi Kumar and Ashwani Kumar Sandhu. Emm Aar International School, Adampur, stood fourth in position.

Sanskriti KMV pays tribute to dhyan chand

Sanskriti KMV School paid tribute to the legendary Major Dhyan Chand, with the ceremonial closing of the Punjab School Zonal Tournament 2022, a six-day competitive schedule for sports aspirants from the schools of Jalandhar East 1 region. Sanskriti KMV School hosted the Punjab School Zonal Tournaments 2022 for basketball and volleyball matches for both boys and girls from August to 22 to 29 in which approximately 350 students participated in the U-14, U-17 and U-19 categories. The felicitation day was graced by Chander Mohan, President, Arya Shiksha Mandal as the chief guest. The final basketball match of U-19 between Police DAV Public School and Delhi Public School was attended by the dignitaries. The team of Police DAV School bagged a trophy and medals. The first runner up - Delhi Public School, Jalandhar, and the second runner up- Sanskriti KMV School were also awarded. Medal for the ‘Best Smasher Award’ was given to Gaurav, a volleyball player from Govt Sr Secondary School, Hazara and while Manraj Dhillon, a basketball player from Police DAV Public School bagged the ‘Best Shooter Award.’

DIPS students bag medals in Zonal Games

The students of DIPS School won six Gold medals, four Silver medals and two Bronze medals in the various sports competitions conducted at the zonal level. Principal Pankaj Chopra said that the boys’ team won Gold in U-17 kabaddi and U-19 kho kho, Silver in under-17 volleyball, and Bronze in under-14 and under-17 kho-kho. The under-14 and under-17 football teams qualified for the final round. The girls’ team won Gold medals in under-14 and under-17 football matches, and in under-14 and under-17 singles in badminton. Got Silver in under-17 Kho Kho, under-19 Badminton Doubles. The U-17 kho-kho team qualified for the semi-final round. DIPS Chain MD Tarwinder Singh and CEO Monika Mandotra motivated all the students to work hard.

DAV college organises matches

The Sports and Health Committee of local DAV College of Education observed the National Sports Day on Monday. The college organised cricket and kabaddi matches with the theme ‘Reveal Your Inner Khiladi’. Principal Vidhi Bhalla graced the occasion as the chief guest. The event saw participation from BEd and MEd students. A cricket match was held between A and B teams. Team A won the match. In kabaddi too, a match was held between two A and B teams, which the latter won. President Anoop Kumar congratulated Bhalla on the success of the sports events. Bhalla felicitated the winners with medals. She dwelled on the legacy of Major Dhyan Chand. She encouraged the students to participate more actively in sports activities.

Contest at GNDU Regional campus

A declamation competition was held at the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, GNDU Regional Campus, Ladhewali. The students from both MA (JMC) semester I and III participated in the event. The participants presented their views on various topics like, animal testing, pink tax, problem of drug abuse in Punjab, water conservation, social media lingo and many more. Samriti got the first prize, Karamjeet and Gaurav were given second prize and Shona bagged the third prize in the competition. Dr Namarta Joshi, head of the department, said that such competitions help in the overall growth of the students. The media field is not about writing only but students must enhance their speaking skills as well, she further added. Dr Charan Kamal Walia, Sukriti Bahuguna, Savita, Ritika were also present on the occasion.

HRMMV students get top positions

The PG Department of Mathematics students from Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya(HRMMV)—Namarta and Prerna of MSc (Mathematics) Sem IV got first and second positions, respectively in the university examination. One of the student has got 100 per cent marks in two papers. Eight students pass their MSc with distinction. Principal Ajay Sareen showered her blessings to students. She congratulated head of mathematics department Gagandeep, Dr Deepali and Dr Gaurav Verma for this great achievement.

SD College students excel in exams

PCM SD College for Women BA semester VI students have made their alma mater proud in the end-semester exams. Umang Loomba stood ninth in university by scoring 2021 out of 2400 marks and Aashima Chopra stood 11th in university by scoring 1983 marks. President Naresh Kumar Bhudia and Principal Pooja Prashar congratulated the students.

PTU VC reviews admission process

Rahul Bhandari, Principal Secretary, Technical Education and Industrial Training Department, has reviewed the statistics on the ongoing admissions in various technical education institutions of Punjab. Bhandari, who is also the Chairman of the Technical Education Board and the Vice-Chancellor of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU), shared that for the admissions in courses BTech first year, BTech literal entry, BTech pharmacy first year, Barch, MTech, MBA and MCA, IKGPTU is conducting centralised online counselling. In this counselling, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Technical University, Bathinda, and its affiliated colleges, Punjab Agriculture University Ludhiana and IKGPTU are participating for admissions on their various courses seats. He expressed satisfaction that the students from other states—Bihar, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh—are showing their interest and taking admission in Punjab technical education institutions. As per the second phase of counselling schedule for these admissions, registration and fee deposit for counselling will start from August 31 to September 1. The ranks will be prepared by September 2. College selection by students will be done from September 3 to 5. The university will release the counselling result on September 6. According to the admission data for the first round of counselling, pre-registration and free registration, students from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have shown interest in graduation and post-graduation level admissions in Punjab. Also, students from Assam, North East and Jharkhand have contacted the university for their admission.

KV No. 2 organises sporting events

The National Sports Day was celebrated in Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 here on Monday to commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. The students displayed their sports prowess in different sports activities organised under the supervision of Neelam Sehgal, physical education, and sports coach Dilbagh Singh. The little ones of primary section also had fun while indulging in different games. The celebration of this special day echoed in the corridors and fields of the school. The volleyball match played between male staff and boys of Class XII and tug-of-war between female staff and girls of Class XII took the spotlight. Ravinder Kumar, Principal, felicitated the winners with medals and trophies. He encouraged the students to make sports an integral part of their lives while emphasising on the importance of being fit and healthy. Rosy Sharma, vice principal, enlightened the gathering on the importance of physical fitness, hoping that students of KV No.2 will excel in the sports arena at all the levels.

World champions flag off run at LPU

Two of the world medal-winning Lovely Professional University (LPU) students, Jasmine at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and Parveen Hooda at the Turkey World Boxing Championship, reached the campus to celebrate the National Sports Day. Both of them flagged off the 16th Cross Country, where hundreds of sports students and faculty members participated with much fervour. On this occasion, an interactive ‘Youth Talk show’ was also organised. Women boxers Jasmine Lamboria and Parveen Hooda are BPEd students at LPU. Dr Sorabh Lakhanpal, Dean, Student Welfare Wing, and Dr V Kaul, Director, Sports, at LPU said that the cross-country race of about 10 kilometres also saw participation from para students enrolled at the campus. For this, 20 participating students of the university including nine women, nine men and two para students were declared special winners.