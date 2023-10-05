KMV secures Centre’s research project

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 4

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya announced the successful procurement of a research project titled “Developing low-cost teaching aids and promoting sustainable waste management - Swachh Bharat Paradigm.”

The project, funded by the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, with a grant amounting to Rs 19,90,000, will be led by Dr Pardeep Kumar Arora, an Associate Professor in Computer Application and IT, as the principal investigator, and Dr Harpreet Kaur, Head of the PG Department of Fashion Designing, as the co-principal investigator. Additionally, Dr Rajesh Bhatia, professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, will serve as a co-principal investigator.

The primary objective of this project is to align with Swachh Bharat goals, focusing on hand hygiene and waste segregation to facilitate the creation of smart cities. The initiative aims to educate school children, teachers, and other stakeholders about the scientific principles behind cleanliness and Swachh Bharat through social media campaigns, video lectures, and low-cost teaching aids.

Furthermore, it intends to provide practical training in compost making and waste segregation to teachers, students, and parents, using innovative teaching aids in local and regional languages. The project also seeks to impart traditional knowledge of natural waste management, including dyeing with kitchen waste using Ayurveda dyeing methods to reduce the pollution caused by chemical dyes in freshwater sources.

Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi extended her congratulations to Dr Pardeep Arora and Dr Harpreet Kaur, emphasising the team’s consistent dedication that has led to the receipt of this prestigious project.

#Bharat