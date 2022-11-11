KMV selected for cbse's pilot project

Sanskriti KMV School has become the only school in Jalandhar and one of the 500 schools at national-level shortlisted by the CBSE for the pilot project 'Passport to Earning (P2E)' as e-learning activities by the Department of Skill Education, CBSE, New Delhi. P2E is an initiative that empowers students in the age group of 14 and above to be equipped with relevant 21st century skills to thrive in life providing them with future pathways to entrepreneurship, employment and social impact opportunities. An e-learning portal for the students to enhance their employability, financial and digital literacy skills has been started. In the pilot phase, more than 200 students will be trained. Students' certification will be done by United Nation India, UNICEF, YuWaah (GenU India).

GNDU students perform street play

The District Legal Services Authorities here organised a legal awareness programme under the umbrella of 'Empowerment of Citizens through Legal Awareness and Outreach', a pan-India campaign for bridging the gap between the institutions and the underprivileged by spreading legal awareness. To highlight the importance of legal awareness, students of Guru Nanak Dev University (Regional Campus), Jalandhar, performed a Nukkad Natak on the themes of 'Rights of LGBT Community and the misuse of Section 498(a) IPC. Dr Rupam Jagota, head, Department of Laws, applauded the efforts of the students.

DIPS college holds Cleanliness drive

Under the Clean India Project, a cleanliness drive was carried out by the students of DIPS College (co-educational), Dhilwan. The space around the college and the Civil Hospital Kapurthala was cleaned by the students. College coordinator Harpreet Kaur said the programme was organised by the NSS team under the guidance of NSS programme officer. The members removed the weeds and did fogging in the area. Saplings were planted by the students and the Forest Department, Kapurthala.

CT group organises cooking show

CT Group of Institutions organised 'The Great Jalandhar Cook-off' event with Phulkari Women of Jalandhar. The women worked hard in the professional kitchen of CT Institute and created some tasty, delicious, and sumptuous dishes. 'The Great Jalandhar Cook--off' turned out to be an exciting and fun-filled culinary contest in which the members of Phulkari WOJ showcased their talent and skill. As many as 10 teams of four members each participated in the contest. The contest was judged by Nita Mehta, the legendary chef and cookbook author, and Nellu Kaura, an experienced chef and cooking judge from Ludhiana. Phulkari Women of Jalandhar made delicious food like khandvi, biryani, Kashmiri barfi, etc. Phulkari president Simran Paintal thanked the judges..

Hans Raj students excel in exams

Students of MSc botany 2nd semester of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya brought laurels to the college. Gagandeep Kaur got the first position with 822/900 marks. Reema got the second position with 799/900 marks. Principal Ajay Sareen congratulated the students and motivated them to keep working hard. Dr Anjana Bhatia, head, Botany Department, encouraged the students for achieving greater heights. On the occasion, Dr Shaveta Chauhan, Dr Nitika Kapoor, Ramandeep Kaur, Harpreet and Dr Shuchi Sharma were also present.

Legal Services Day celebrated

Free Legal Aid Club of St Soldier Law College on Thursday celebrated the Legal Services Day. Students and staff of the college participated in the function. Dr Gagandeep Kaur, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, was the chief guest. She informed the participants of different services like legal advice, advocate services, compensation in hit and run accidental cases, etc. College students volunteered to spread awareness about the schemes in villages and the urban areas where the weaker sections of society reside.

MGN Public organises ceremony

MGN Public School Kapurthala observed Scholar Badge Ceremony to felicitate the multitude of meritorious students of Class I to XII. The occasion was graced by the presence of chief guest SDM Kapurthala Lal Vishwas, school manager Ravinder Singh Mehta and Chahat Dhir, HCS (Judicial), and Akshay Arora, HCS (Judicial). Manager Ravinder Singh Mehta and Principal Parwinder Kaur Walia congratulated the students for their performance and wished them good luck for their future endeavours.

Apeejay students bag top positions

The students of MA Music Vocal (Semester IV) of Apeejay College of Fine Arts performed well in the final exams conducted by Guru Nanak Dev University and made their college proud by securing top positions. Sukhwinder Singh bagged the first position by scoring 1503 out of 1600 marks, and Pankaj Mahajan clinched the third position by scoring 1489 marks. Principal Neerja Dhingra congratulated the students and inspired them to keep up the same spirit in future too. She wished the students all the best for the future and appreciated Dr Amita Mishra, head, Department of Music Vocal and Dr Vivek Verma for this achievement. tns

Red cross society holds contests

Jalandhar: To celebrate Children's Day, the Red Cross Society organised a declamation and poetry recitation competition to help students showcase their talent. Around 40 schools all over Jalandhar participated in the competition. Bhavleen Kaur of grade VIII of Apeejay School Model Town brought laurels to the school by bagging the first position. Principal Malkiat Singh felicitated the faculty and the student participants on their achievement.