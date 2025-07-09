KMV to offer MBA, MCA

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya announced the introduction of MBA and MCA programmes at its campus from the upcoming academic year.

Addressing mediapersons on Tuesday, Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi said the programmes, approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), were designed to offer a futuristic, dynamic and highly employability-focused curriculum tailored for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow. The degrees would be conferred by Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

She further said a block had been dedicated to run these programmes. She said advanced technology had been embedded into its teaching-learning methodology, including a strong focus on artificial intelligence (AI), ensuring that the students remained at the forefront of job markets. She said that since the seats were limited, these would be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.