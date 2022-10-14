KMV welcomes its national champ Ramandeep Kaur

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 13

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya (KMV) on Thursday gave a warm welcome to Ramandeep Kaur, a national-level softball player, who participated in the 36th National Games held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and has come back with a gold medal.

Principal Dr. Atima Sharma Dwivedi along with the faculty members and students welcomed the national champion. Ramandeep Kaur has made the KMV proud by participating in different national tournaments and bagging medals. Some of his best performances include a silver medal at the 43rd Senior National Softball Championship held at Ananthapuramu (Andhra Pradesh); a bronze at 40th Senior National Softball Championship organised by Maharashtra (2018-2019); a silver at 41st Senior National Softball Championship organised by Andhra Pradesh (2019-2020); a gold at 11th Senior North Zone National Softball Championship in Uttarakhand (2019); a gold at 3rd Junior National Softball Championship, Patiala (2017); and bronze at 24th Senior Punjab State Softball Championship, Amritsar (2016), among others.

He was adjudged the “Best All-rounder Player in Softball Inter-College Softball Tournament” organised by Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. Dr Dwivedi congratulated the national champion on her brilliant achievement. She averred that players at KMV are provided with many facilities which included free education, hostel, mess and transport facilities.