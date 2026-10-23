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Home / Jalandhar / KMV’s wushu champion bags triple gold medals

KMV’s wushu champion bags triple gold medals

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:01 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Player Sanjna Sharma displays her gold medals and certificate after winning the Wushu championships.
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Kanya Maha Vidyalaya student Sanjna Sharma has achieved a feat by clinching gold medals across state and national Wushu championships.

Sanjna demonstrated her athletic dominance at the Khelo India Asmita Wushu League held in Jalandhar, where she delivered a powerful performance to secure the gold medal in the Under-70 kg weight category. Carrying forward this winning momentum, she stood for the college at the Senior Punjab State Wushu Federation Cup held at Lovely Professional University, where she outperformed top competitors from across the state to capture another gold medal.

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Elevating her success to the national arena, Sanjna represented Punjab at the prestigious 9th Federation Cup Wushu Championship, organised at Sanskar City International School, Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh. Demonstrating her mastery in the traditional Senior Women’s Taijiquan Event, she clinched her third gold medal, earning acclaim from national selectors and sports officials.

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Director Prof (Dr) Atima Sharma Dwivedi congratulated Sanjna Sharma on her triumphs, highlighting that the college had always been at the forefront of encouraging and empowering women athletes to excel in national and international arenas.

She lauded Sanjna’s relentless hard work and discipline, while also praising the Department of Physical Education for providing world-class coaching and constant mentorship. The management, faculty and students of KMV extend their congratulations to Sanjna and wish her continued in her future sporting endeavours.

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