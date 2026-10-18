Known for donation of 100 boats during floods, businessman joins AAP

Former Kapurthala Municipal Council vice-president and ex-Congress leader Davinderpal Singh Ranga joined the AAP on Saturday and was appointed the party’s halqa in-charge.

Davinderpal and his brother, Pritpal Singh, are locally renowned businessmen known for their innovative acumen. They are vendors for the Rail Coach Factory (RCF), to which they supply various metal components. They came into the limelight when they donated 100 boats to flood-affected Sultanpur Lodhi. Recently, they also developed an innovative, hands-free garbage management mechanism designed to address the growing problem of municipal waste.

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The AAP’s plan to field Davinderpal from Kapurthala appears to be an attempt by the party to take on wealthy businessman and Congress leader Rana Gurjeet Singh in the constituency. Rana Gurjeet Singh or his family members have won six consecutive elections from the seat, including a by-election in 2004.

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Along with Davinderpal, several prominent personalities from different fields in the constituency also joined the AAP. Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema inducted them into the party and assured them that they would be given due respect and recognition.

Former Kapurthala District Planning Board chairman and former managing director of the Central Cooperative Bank, Kapurthala, Anoop Kallan, also joined the AAP along with his associates.

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Tarlochan Singh, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce at the Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala; advocate Sarabjit Singh Walia, former president of the District Bar Association; and Karan Mahajan, former president of the Youth Congress in Kapurthala, also joined the AAP.

Cheema said the people-friendly development works being undertaken by the government under CM Bhagwant Mann had inspired a number of leaders and other people to join AAP.