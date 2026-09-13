Kohli elected Hockey Punjab chief

The elections for Hockey Punjab were held unopposed at the local Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, Jalandhar, in accordance with Hockey India's guidelines.

The office-bearers are president Nitin Kohli; secretary general Amrik Singh Powar; vice-presidents Olympian Harpreet Singh Mander, Olympian Baljit Singh Dhillon, and Dr Sarabjit Kaur Rai; treasurer Olympian Sanjeev Kumar; joint secretaries Jaswinder Singh and Renu Bala; and executive members Kulbir Singh, Meenakshi and Kulwant Rai.

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Additionally, outstanding players — Olympian Hardeep Singh Neeta, Olympian Gurjit Kaur, and international players Ripudaman Kumar Singh and Amandeep Kaur — were appointed as executive members.

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On this occasion, Kohli and Powar welcomed the members from all district units and urged them to extend their cooperation for the Asian Champions Trophy being organised in Jalandhar by Hockey Punjab and the government.