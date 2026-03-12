Kotli raises issue of Adampur flyover in Punjab Assembly

There is a ray of hope for thousands of commuters frequently moving past the under-construction Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road. The issue of the incomplete Adampur flyover and potholed Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road, which has been pending for the last 10 years, was raised before the government in the Legislative Assembly by Congress MLA Sukhwinder Singh Kotli on Wednesday in reply to which PWD Minister has assured him that the work would be restarted in June.

MLA Kotli said in the Assembly that the work had started in 2016 but had not been completed. He questioned why action had not been taken against the responsible officials. He told the House that the people of Adampur and those passing through the area are facing a daily grind.

Kotli said he had earlier also taken up this issue in the Assembly and even staged protests. After that, the road work in Adampur was completed, but the bridge work remained incomplete.

Thousands of commuters between Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur pass through the narrow service lanes along the stretch facing a lot of inconvenience. During the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had come to the site and assured the residents that their problem would be looked into.

In a written reply to the Congress MLA's question in the Assembly, PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO had not given schedule for restarting the work. But after Kotli raised supplementary questions on the floor of the House, the minister assured the Adampur MLA that the work on the flyover and the road would start in June. MLA Kotli thanked the minister for his assurance and Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan for giving him time to speak on this serious issue.