DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Kotli raises issue of Adampur flyover in Punjab Assembly

Kotli raises issue of Adampur flyover in Punjab Assembly

Work will begin in June, PWD Minister assures MLA

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:35 AM Mar 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The incomplete Adampur flyover on the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh.
Advertisement

There is a ray of hope for thousands of commuters frequently moving past the under-construction Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road. The issue of the incomplete Adampur flyover and potholed Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road, which has been pending for the last 10 years, was raised before the government in the Legislative Assembly by Congress MLA Sukhwinder Singh Kotli on Wednesday in reply to which PWD Minister has assured him that the work would be restarted in June.

Advertisement

MLA Kotli said in the Assembly that the work had started in 2016 but had not been completed. He questioned why action had not been taken against the responsible officials. He told the House that the people of Adampur and those passing through the area are facing a daily grind.

Advertisement

Kotli said he had earlier also taken up this issue in the Assembly and even staged protests. After that, the road work in Adampur was completed, but the bridge work remained incomplete.

Advertisement

Thousands of commuters between Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur pass through the narrow service lanes along the stretch facing a lot of inconvenience. During the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had come to the site and assured the residents that their problem would be looked into.

In a written reply to the Congress MLA's question in the Assembly, PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO had not given schedule for restarting the work. But after Kotli raised supplementary questions on the floor of the House, the minister assured the Adampur MLA that the work on the flyover and the road would start in June. MLA Kotli thanked the minister for his assurance and Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan for giving him time to speak on this serious issue.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts