Krishi Vigyan Kendra’s training initiatives boost farm productivity in Nawanshahr

PAU–Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Nawanshahr is a frontline agricultural extension agency that provides need-based training, advisory and extension services to farmers. Established in 1995 under the guidance of Dr Makhan Singh Bhullar, Director of Extension Education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana and fully funded by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, KVK Langroya serves as the premier district-level agricultural resource centre for Nawanshahr.

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Located about 6 km from Nawanshahr city, the centre operates on 42 acres of land dedicated to agricultural research, demonstrations, training and technology dissemination. The officials said that one of the major achievements of PAU-KVK, Nawanshahr has been the successful promotion of short-duration and high-yielding crop varieties, particularly PR 126 paddy and PBW 826 wheat.

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Extensive awareness campaigns through personal contacts, mobile messages, television, radio talks and farmer meetings significantly increased the adoption of these PAU-recommended varieties across the district. “During the previous year, the KVK successfully produced and sold approximately 300 quintals of PR 126 paddy seed and 400 quintals of PBW 826 wheat seed. These improved varieties have enabled farmers to reduce irrigation water requirements, shorten crop duration, improve grain quality and enhance overall farm profitability. To encourage the use of certified seed, KVK supplied quality seed at an affordable price of Rs 62.50 per kg, reducing farmers’ dependence on costly uncertified seed that often ranged between Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,000 per kg,” said Dr Pardeep Kumar, Associate Director (Training).

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He further added that the impact of these interventions is well reflected in the success story of Charnjit Singh Jhajj of village Gehal Mazari, who, after receiving specialised training from the KVK, established a scientific nursery and expanded the multiplication of PR 126 seed over five acres, emerging as a successful seed entrepreneur. He sold paddy nursery plants to over 2,000 farmers.

Also, to promote balanced fertiliser use and reduce unnecessary phosphorus application in paddy, PAU-KVK initiated the development of phosphorus smart villages in Bharta Khurd, Dharamkot, Jaldi and Mirzapur. “Farmers were sensitised to skip phosphorus application during the kharif season in rice crop wherever the recommended dose had already been applied to the preceding rabi crop, thereby reducing cultivation costs while maintaining soil fertility,” the official said.