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Home / Jalandhar / Kapurthala Agri Dept urges farmers to avoid stubble burning

Kapurthala Agri Dept urges farmers to avoid stubble burning

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:39 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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A farm labourer burns paddy stubble in a field on the outskirts of Jalandhar.
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As part of it’s continuous efforts to raise awareness among farmers regarding the proper management of paddy stubble, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, at Kapurthala, on Thursday, visited several villages in the district and encouraged farmers to refrain from burning paddy stubble and to adopt appropriate management practices instead.

Chief Agriculture Officer of Kapurthala, Dr Jaswinder Singh, appealed to the farmers to avoid burning stubble, emphasising the importance of protecting the environment and ensuring a healthy future for coming generations. He stated that burning crop residue (stubble) increases air pollution, which can lead to respiratory diseases and other health issues. Furthermore, burning destroys beneficial microorganisms and friendly insects present in the soil and also negatively impacts soil fertility.

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He explained to the farmers that managing crop residue within the fields—either by retaining it or through other appropriate methods—increases the organic matter content and improves soil health. Additionally, the use of available agricultural machinery for residue management can help promote eco-friendly farming practices.

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The Chief Agriculture Officer urged farmers to manage crop residue in accordance with the advice provided by experts from the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and to also raise awareness among other farmers regarding this matter.

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