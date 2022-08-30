Kapurthala bags top spot in mission 'Lal Lakir'

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, August 29

In an achievement, Kapurthala district has got the first place in the state by showing the best performance under the mission ‘Lal Lakir’ run by the Punjab Government to give rights to the occupiers of houses falling within the red line under the ‘Mera Ghar, Mera Maan’ scheme.

A complete record is being prepared by marking the area falling under 'Lal Lakir' with the help of drones to give ownership rights to the occupiers of the houses — Vishesh Sarangal, Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said a complete record is being prepared by marking the area falling within ‘Lal Lakir’ with the help of drones to give ownership rights to the occupiers of the houses so that people may get the ownership rights.

He said Gurdaspur and Bathinda have got the second place after Kapurthala district in Punjab. He said after getting ownership rights under this public welfare scheme of the state government, people will not only own their houses but they will also be able to take loans on it.

He said that a complete database was to be prepared by marking the ‘Lal Lakir’ areas through drones within a total of 567 villages in the district, in which the work of marking about 193 villages has been completed.

Nodal officer of the mission, District Revenue Officer Major Gurinder Singh Benipal said that the work was going on war footing in the district .

He said revenue officials were personally monitoring the entire process to ensure benefits to every eligible beneficiary under this public welfare scheme. He said the work of marking about 7 to 10 villages was being completed on daily basis.

