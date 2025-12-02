DT
Kapurthala basketball players unite to pledge against drug addiction

Kapurthala basketball players unite to pledge against drug addiction

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:14 AM Dec 02, 2025 IST
In a determined effort to motivate youth toward a healthier and more disciplined lifestyle, the Kapurthala Basketball Association, under the banner of the District Legal Services Authority, Kapurthala, organised a comprehensive “Punjab against Drug Addiction” awareness campaign.

The initiative sought to channel the energy of young athletes into sports while spreading a message about the importance of staying drug-free.

The campaign saw active leadership from Dr Sunita Thakur, district basketball officer; Satish Kumar, retired deputy director sports, Jalandhar; and Ashok Gupta, vice-president of the Punjab Basketball Association. Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries emphasised that combating drug addiction is not solely the responsibility of institutions or families but a collective societal duty. They highlighted that consistent engagement in sports can significantly reduce vulnerability to harmful influences by instilling discipline, focus and physical fitness.

The event was marked by the presence of Ajmer Singh, former captain of the Indian Basketball Team, who graced the occasion as chief guest. In his address to the young players, Ajmer Singh delivered a motivating and heartfelt message, urging them to adopt sports not merely as a pastime but as a transformative path capable of shaping their character and future. He underscored that sports cultivate essential life values—commitment, resilience, teamwork and national pride—qualities that empower youth to rise above negative temptations.

During the programme, Ashok Gupta further elaborated on the role of sports as a powerful shield against drug abuse. He stressed that regular involvement in sporting activities fosters a positive outlook, mental strength, and a strong sense of purpose. These attributes, he said, naturally distance individuals from destructive behaviours and help them stay aligned with meaningful goals.

As the event concluded, the participating basketball players collectively took a pledge to abstain from drugs and uphold the principles of healthy living. The gathering reflected the growing recognition among youth and officials alike that sports can serve as both a preventive and transformative tool in the fight against drug addiction. The campaign not only raised awareness but also reinforced the commitment of the Kapurthala sporting community to nurturing disciplined, responsible and drug-free citizens.

