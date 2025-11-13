Kapurthala Business Bureau launches campaign to train students in 62 govt schools

In an initiative aimed at empowering the youth with future-ready skills, the District Employment and Business Bureau, Kapurthala, has launched an exclusive skill development campaign titled ‘Skill Pehal – 2025.’

The programme focuses on preparing school students to become skilled professionals through specialised training.

Sharing the details, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman, District Employment and Business Bureau, Amit Kumar Panchal, said that under this initiative, teams from the Employment Bureau and the Punjab Skill Development Mission would visit all 62 government senior secondary schools across the district. Students will receive training in Artificial Intelligence, communication skills, interview preparation, time management and other employment-oriented areas.

District Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Officer, Rajan Sharma, stated that as per the directions of the DC and under the supervision of Additional DC Varinderpal Singh Bajwa, a detailed schedule for the training sessions has already been shared with all schools through the District Education Officer. The programme has officially begun and will continue in a time-bound manner.

He appealed to students to actively participate and benefit from this opportunity, emphasising that such training would help them become more confident and industry-ready. Students and jobseekers may also visit the District Employment and Business Bureau, 5th Floor, New Administrative Complex, Kapurthala, on any working day between 9 am and 5 pm for guidance, employment-related information and access to the bureau’s free services.