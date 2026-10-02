Kapurthala DC assures farmers of support

Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal on Thursday formally commenced paddy procurement at the main grain market in Kapurthala.

District Planning Board Chairman Sarbjeet Singh Lubana, Halqa In-charge Adv Karambir Singh Chandi, Market Committee Chairman Gurpal Singh, SDM Maj. Irwin Kaur and others were present on the occasion.

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The Deputy Commissioner said the district administration was committed to ensuring timely and seamless procurement of paddy throughout the season, with a focus on facilitating farmers at every stage. He assured farmers that every grain of paddy would be procured and directed officials to ensure prompt procurement as soon as farmers brought their produce to the grain markets. He said comprehensive arrangements had been made to ensure that farmers faced no inconvenience while selling their produce.

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The DC said the district had set a procurement target of 7,88,272 metric tonnes (MT), with adequate arrangements in place across all 43 grain markets. He added that all Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and heads of procurement agencies had been directed to personally monitor procurement operations to ensure effective coordination and timely resolution of any issues.

The Deputy Commissioner also appealed to farmers to refrain from burning paddy straw, emphasising that stubble burning poses serious environmental and health hazards. He urged farmers to bring only dry paddy, with a moisture content of 17% or lower, to the grain markets.

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He further assured arhtiyas of the administration’s full support in resolving their issues and ensuring the smooth functioning of procurement operations.