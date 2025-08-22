Kapurthala DC assures smooth and hassle-free paddy procurement

Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal on Wednesday assured that fool proof arrangements have been put in place to ensure a smooth and hassle-free paddy procurement season in Kapurthala district.

Advertisement

Chairing a meeting with officials from various departments and representatives of the Arhtiya Association, he said the Punjab Government is fully committed to purchasing every single grain of paddy brought to the mandis by farmers.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department and the Mandi Board to complete all necessary arrangements in time, ensuring basic amenities such as potable drinking water, adequate shade, proper seating arrangements and hygienic toilets in the grain markets. He emphasised that farmers must not face any inconvenience while selling their produce and should be able to return home without unnecessary delays.

Advertisement

Panchal appealed to both officials and commission agents to sensitise farmers about bringing dry paddy conforming to prescribed norms to the mandis, so that procurement can proceed without hurdles. He also stressed the importance of discouraging stubble burning, adding that awareness campaigns should be run in villages through announcements in temples and gurdwaras to promote scientific management of crop residue.

He further instructed combine owners to strictly follow the government’s notified schedule for harvesting operations. Highlighting the government’s commitment, he reiterated that the district administration will procure the farmers’ golden harvest in a timely and transparent manner.

Advertisement

Calling for collective responsibility, the Deputy Commissioner urged members of the Arhtiya Association to extend wholehearted cooperation in ensuring that the procurement season is carried out smoothly and in an organised fashion.