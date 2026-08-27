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Home / Jalandhar / Kapurthala DC inspects SIR notice hearing venues; stresses fair, timely verification

Kapurthala DC inspects SIR notice hearing venues; stresses fair, timely verification

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Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:36 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Akash Bansal inspects notice hearing venues in Kapurthala.
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Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Akash Bansal on Wednesday inspected two notice hearing venues established as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and reviewed the process of hearing people who had been issued notices by following publication of draft voter list.

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The Deputy Commissioner visited the notice hearing venues of Additional AEROs at the office of DM Warehousing Mandeep Singh at Dhaliwal Dona and Ashish Chopra, SDE, Water Supply and Sanitation, Kapurthala.

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During the inspection, DC Akash Bansal interacted with the officials and reviewed the arrangements being made for receiving and scrutinising the documents submitted by the people. He also interacted with several citizens who had come to the hearing venues and enquired about the difficulties, if any, being faced by them during the verification process.

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The Deputy Commissioner said that the notice hearing process was an important component of the SIR exercise, aimed at ensuring that every eligible citizen gets an adequate opportunity to establish their eligibility and have their name included in the final electoral roll. He directed the officials to deal with each case in a fair, transparent and time-bound manner and to ensure that people appearing in response to notices are properly guided regarding the documents required for verification.

He stressed that no eligible voter should face unnecessary inconvenience during the process. The Deputy Commissioner said that the objective of the SIR exercise was to prepare an accurate, updated and error-free electoral roll while safeguarding the voting rights of all eligible citizens. He instructed the officials to carefully examine the documents submitted by the citizens and complete the verification process strictly as per the prescribed guidelines.

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The Deputy Commissioner said that timely submission of documents would facilitate the verification process and help ensure that the names of all eligible voters are incorporated in the final electoral roll. He said that the district administration was making all possible efforts to conduct the SIR exercise in a transparent, impartial and citizen-friendly manner and appealed to the public to cooperate with the officials throughout the process.

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