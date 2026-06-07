Kapurthala police arrest husband of block samiti member in opium seizure case

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Goldy Dhanju is the husband of Baljinder Kaur, a block samiti member in Sultanpur Lodhi. Baljinder was backed by local MLA Rana Inder Partap.

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An owner of a private hotel in Sultanpur Lodhi, Dhanju, was arrested last night based on the testimony of alleged opium trafficker Guddan Kumar, who was arrested with 823 gm of opium from a private hotel on Friday evening. In his statement to the police, Guddan alleged that he was going to supply the narcotic to Dhanju.

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A case has been registered against Guddan Kumar, Sultanpur Lodhi-based Goldy Dhanju and Chapra (Bihar) resident Vinod Kumar, under Sections 18 and 29 of the NDPS Act at the Sultanpur Lodhi police station.

DSP Sultanpur Lodhi Dheerendra Verma said, "Opium weighing 20 gm of opium was also seized from Goldy Dhanju's residence in raids last night. His remand is being obtained and further probe is on in the matter."

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The police said Guddan, as well as accused Vinod, was running a catering business in the region besides carrying out an opium supply business.

During checks at a private hotel in Sultanpur Lodhi on Friday, as part of inspections ahead of Ghallughara Diwas, a hotel room was inspected and cops allegedly found opium from the room of Guddan Kumar. He said the opium was to be delivered to Goldy Dhanju of Sultanpur Lodhi.

As per the FIR, during inspection, the opium was checked through a narcotics-detection kit and tested positive. The total opium was weighed to be 823 grams as per the police.

The Kapurthala police then raided establishments associated with Goldy Dhanju and also brought him in for questioning.

SSP Kapurthala Gaurav Toora said, "Goldy Dhanju was brought in for questioning after claims by Guddan Kumar. During raids at Dhanju's residence, the narcotic was seized and he also tested positive in a dope test. Based on this evidence, he has been arrested."

The SSP added, "Guddan Kumar and Vinod Kumar had been running a catering business, and also bringing in opium from Bihar to Kapurthala."

He said it was still under probe whether the opium was being supplied to any other local peddler or buyer in the region.