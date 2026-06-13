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Home / Jalandhar / Kapurthala police register cases of assault, drug possession and illegal liquor

Kapurthala police register cases of assault, drug possession and illegal liquor

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Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:52 AM Jun 13, 2026 IST
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The police across Kapurthala district registered several criminal cases involving assault, narcotics possession and illegal liquor activities, according to the district’s daily crime report.

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In Kapurthala, police registered a case after a resident of Santpura alleged that he was lured from his home by known individuals and taken to a location near the grain market, where he was allegedly attacked by a group of men. The complainant stated that he was assaulted with sharp-edged weapons and that cash amounting to Rs 6,200 was taken from him before the accused fled the scene. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

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At Sultanpur Lodhi, police booked six persons in connection with a violent assault. According to the complaint, a woman and her son were intercepted while returning home after an evening walk. The accused allegedly attacked the son with weapons, causing serious injuries. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at Sri Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

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In a separate operation under the NDPS Act, Phagwara City Police arrested a suspect near Basra Palace Chowk. During a search, police allegedly recovered 50 Alprazolam tablets from his possession. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the accused has been taken into custody. Meanwhile, at Fattudhinga Police Station, a case under the Excise Act was registered against a man accused of engaging in the illegal liquor trade. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid and reportedly recovered 50 litres of lahan, a raw material used in the preparation of illicit liquor. The accused was arrested and further investigation is underway.

Police officials said that investigations in all cases are continuing and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the evidence collected during the course of inquiry.

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