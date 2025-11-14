Kapurthala to host light and sound show on Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom anniv

In a heartfelt tribute to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, a grand light and sound show depicting the life, philosophy and supreme sacrifice of the revered Guru will be held at Guru Nanak Stadium, Kapurthala, on November 14 from 5.00 pm onwards.

Sharing details about the event, Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said that the Punjab Government has been organising a series of commemorative events across the state to spread awareness about the spiritual and humanitarian message of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur. The upcoming show aims to illuminate the profound legacy and teachings of the Guru, who sacrificed his life to uphold the principles of freedom and faith.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to residents to attend the event with their families, adding that the district administration has made all necessary arrangements for the comfort and safety of visitors. Adequate provisions have been made for crowd management, parking, drinking water, medical aid and smooth traffic flow. He further informed that there will be no entry fee or passes required, ensuring that the event remains open to all.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora assured that comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place by police to ensure the safety of devotees attending the event.

Also present during the review of preparations were Municipal Commissioner Anupam Kaler, Additional Deputy Commissioner Navneet Kaur Ball, SDM Irvin Kaur, and other senior officials from various departments.

Nagar Kirtan to reach Nawanshahr on Nov 22

As part of the Punjab Government’s series of functions commemorating the 350th Martyrdom Day of the ninth Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, a light and sound show titled ‘Hind Di Chadar’ will be organised at the local ITI Ground on November 17. Meanwhile, the Nagar Kirtan, which commenced from Kashmir, is scheduled to reach Nawanshahr on November 22.

The light and sound show will focus on the life, teachings and unparalleled martyrdom of Guru Ji.

Reviewing preparations for both events, Deputy Commissioner Ankurjeet Singh stated that the Nagar Kirtan will be welcomed by the Sangat at multiple locations. The Deputy Commissioner, along with SSP Mehtab Singh, assessed arrangements and instructed officers from various departments to ensure that all preparations are completed well in advance.

The Deputy Commissioner said the light and sound show will begin at 5 pm on November 17 at ITI Ground, featuring recitals by dhadi jathas. The show will include a digital depiction of Guru Ji’s life, legacy, teachings, and martyrdom. Police officials have been directed to manage security, traffic, and parking, while other departments will ensure facilities for devotees during the event.

Regarding the Nagar Kirtan, the Deputy Commissioner noted that it will be first welcomed at Gurdwara Charan Kanwal Sahib, Banga, followed by receptions at various locations by devotees. He also invited religious and social organisations, along with local residents, to participate in these events. In addition, Kirtan Darbar events dedicated to the 350th Martyrdom Day will be held at Gurdwara Nanaksar Sahib, village Hakimpur, Banga and Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib, Banga Road, Nawanshahr on November 15, while another Kirtan Darbar will take place at Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi, village Durgapur on November 16.