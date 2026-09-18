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Home / Jalandhar / Kulbir Singh appointed Hockey Punjab chief executive officer

Kulbir Singh appointed Hockey Punjab chief executive officer

Long-serving office secretary takes charge under new rules

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:03 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Kulbir Singh
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Kulbir Singh, who has served as Office Secretary of Hockey Punjab for the past 16 years, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hockey Punjab by its Executive Board.

Hockey Punjab’s new bye-laws were implemented in accordance with guidelines issued by Hockey India and the National Sports Governance Act 2025, promulgated by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India. It was under these regulations that Hockey Punjab’s elections were conducted by Hockey India.

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Under the new Act, every state association is required to appoint a Chief Executive Officer to handle correspondence with Hockey India, government bodies and sports associations of other states. In accordance with Rule 14.7.1 of the Hockey Punjab bye-laws, the newly constituted Executive Board of Hockey Punjab has appointed Kulbir Singh as CEO.

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The CEO’s primary responsibilities include the time-bound implementation of policies, programmes and decisions formulated by the President, Secretary General and Executive Board in compliance with the new National Sports Governance Act, as well as ensuring the full protection of players’ rights.

Kulbir Singh said he had been associated with Hockey Punjab for a long time and was fully prepared to take on the responsibility with active involvement, dedication and a strong sense of responsibility.

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