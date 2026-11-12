Kuldip Chand is SDM Nawanshahr

Kuldip Chand, a 2025-batch PCS officer, today assumed charge as SDM, Nawanshahr.

Earlier, he served as Assistant Commissioner (General), Gurdaspur. He has also held the charge of SDM, Fatehgarh Churian, in Gurdaspur district.

Interacting with mediapersons, Kuldip Chand said ensuring transparent, efficient and hassle-free delivery of public utility services, along with prompt and effective redressal of public grievances, would remain his foremost priorities.