Kurala village residents allege illegal sand mining

Jalandhar, September 17

Kurala village residents today claimed that the police have failed to take any action over their allegations of illegal sand mining going on in the village despite recommendation of action by the SDO of the Mining Department.

Penalty has already been imposed on those indulging in illegal sand mining at the village and a recovery notice has also been issued. The department has initiated all requisite proceedings in the case as per protocol. Harjot Singh Walia, Executive Engineer, Mining Department

While speaking to mediapersons at Punjab Press Club, Gurmej Singh, panchayat member of the village, along with other villagers, alleged, “A mother-son duo of the village are indulged in illegal mining. Khushwinder Singh, sub-divisional officer, Mining Department, had also written to the Bhogpur police to file an FIR as per the Punjab Mineral Act, but it seems that the police is under pressure to save the culprits. I have also met chowki in-charge Pacharanga and cops at Bhogpur police station over the issue but to no avail.”

Gurmej Singh alleged, “The Mining Department SDO had visited the village on August 9, 2022 after I lodged a complaint of illegal mining. A JCB, a tractor, a trolley was also been seized and a driver was apprehended. They were taken to police chowki, Pachranga. A video of illegal mining was also made. On the same day, Khushwinder Singh, SDO, Mining Department, recommended action against the culprits. In his report, the SDO had said that people had mined up to 12 feet in the fields. Later, the police released the JCB, tractor trolley. The driver was also let off. No action was initiated in the case until now.”

Gurmej further alleged, “The culprits have dug up their own field but it affects the entire village ecosystem. As a panchayat member, I have been raising the issue for long. Due to the case, the culprits have developed enmity with our family and can harm us. We have now decided to take up the matter with the media so that the state government can act against the culprits. If we still get no response, we will move courts.”

Harjot Singh Walia, Executive Engineer, Mining Department, Jalandhar, said, “A penalty has already been imposed on those indulging in illegal mining at the village and a recovery notice has also been issued. The department has initiated all requisite proceedings in the case as per protocol.”

SHO Rashpal Singh said, “The case is over a month old and the issue was taken up by the Mining Department. The police was briefly involved but the case was referred to the XEN of the department. Further action will be by taken them. We have no case pending with us presently from the village.”

Sarbjit Bahia, SP, Jalandhar Rural (Investigation), when asked about the issue, said, “If there are any violations, appropriate legal action will be taken against accused.”