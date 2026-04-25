Lab assistant earns recognition in sculptural art at state exhibitions

Sushil Kumar, a distinguished state awardee in sculpture and a dedicated lab assistant in the Department of Sculpture at Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar, has carved a remarkable niche for himself in the field of visual arts through his consistent dedication and creative excellence. His wood and other medium sculptures have earned him accolades and patrons among all walks of life.

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Serving the institution since 2003, Sushil Kumar has steadily developed a strong artistic presence, actively participating in numerous prestigious state and national-level exhibitions. His commitment to the arts is reflected in his regular contributions to the artistic community, where his works have been widely appreciated.

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Among his notable participations is ‘Instance'15: An Exhibition of Visual Art’, held from 16th to 19th November 2015 at Virsa Vihar. He also showcased his work in the 2nd State Annual Art Exhibition 2024, organised by Apeejay Education at the same venue. His artistic journey further includes participation in a group exhibition organised by Lalit Kala Akademi, Chandigarh, where he represented Apeejay College of Fine Arts.

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Continuing his artistic engagements, Sushil Kumar participated in the KT Kala Art Exhibition, Amritsar (2024) and the Punjab Lalit Kala Show held from 17th to 19th March 2025. His dedication and artistic merit earned him recognition at the Punjab State Annual Art Exhibition, organised by the Indian Academy of Fine Arts, Amritsar. He was also a participant in the prestigious 88th All-India Art Exhibition, Amritsar (2023). He also received a State Award, Government of Punjab, in 9th State (Punjab) Exhibition of Arts 2023, organised by Indian Academy of Fine Arts Amritsar

His artworks have gained appreciation among prominent art patrons and collectors. Notably, one of his works is part of the esteemed collection of Nishant Barlia, Pro-Chancellor of Apeejay Stya University. Sushil Kumar continues to contribute significantly to the field of fine arts, demonstrating unwavering dedication, creativity, and passion. His artistic journey stands as an inspiration for emerging artists and reflects a lifelong commitment to the growth and enrichment of the visual arts. Sushil Kumar Lab Assistant in the department of Sculpture, Apeejay College of Fine Arts Jalandhar.