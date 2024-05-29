Labour Union holds dharna against MLA

Our Correspondent

Tanda, May 28

Protesting against Jasvir Singh Raja, MLA from Urmar Constituency and his supporters, the Punjab Rural Labour Union held a protest and protest march at Tanda.

The protesters alleged that the MLA mistreated the Dalit and SC/ST labourers. A dharna was held in front of the Tanda DSP office demanding register a case under the SC/ST Act and other sections.

They also sought from the police to take action against the MLA regarding election campaigning allegedly inside a Gurdwara complex.

The sit-in started at 12:30 pm which ended at 4:30 pm after DSP Harjit Singh Randhawa held a meeting with the union leaders and assured the protestors to accept the demands.

On the occasion, state president of the Rural Labour Union Punjab, Tarsem Peter, press secretary Kashmir Singh Ghugshore said if the demands were not resolved, the outline of the future struggle will be drawn.

