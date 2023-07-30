Labourer dies of electrocution

Phagwara, July 29
A labourer was killed while another suffered serious burn injuries after receiving an electric shock at a construction site near Law Gate, Maheru, here, today.
The deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of Pipa Rangi locality in Phagwara, while the injured has been identified as Prabhu Kumar. He is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital.
The incident took place when an iron rod touched live electricity wires at an under-construction building. The victims were shifted to the Civil Hospital where doctors declared Manoj Kumar dead on arrival.
