DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Labourer held for sexual assault bid on 4-year-old girl

Labourer held for sexual assault bid on 4-year-old girl

The incident happened in Preet Nagar locality
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 11:29 PM Sep 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A labourer has been arrested for allegedly trying to sexually assault a four-year-old girl in the Preet Nagar locality here.

Advertisement

The girl had reportedly just returned from school when she was escorted by her neighbourer Vijay Kumar to his room. Residents said Kumar was spotted by the girl’s mother who raised an alarm, prompting residents to overpower the accused.

The residents and the girl’s mother beat up Kumar. The accused said the girl was thirsty when she reached home from school and he had taken her along just to offer water. Kumar, who has a 10-year-old daughter, said that he had no bad intention. Meanwhile, SHO Division No. 8 Yadwinder Singh reached the spot and arrested Kumar. He has been booked under the POCSO Act.

Advertisement

Soon after the incident, the residents raised slogans, demanding that the migrants be shifted out. “We do not want them in our neighbourhood. They are indulging in heinous crimes and are a threat to our children and society. We all know how a five-year-old boy had been abducted, assaulted and murdered in Hoshiarpur last week. We cannot tolerate more such threatening incidents”, they alleged.

MP Singh, a local activist who runs a coaching centre, has been raising the issue on social media. “The growing migrant population needs to be checked, and action must be taken against those who provide rented accommodation to migrants without getting their ID proofs”, he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts