Labourer shot dead over dispute near Goraya

Panic gripped Ghurka village near Goraya after a migrant labourer was shot dead following a dispute with a local farmer at a tractor workshop.

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The incident came to light after owner of the tractor workshop informed the police through the emergency helpline number 112, that a violent altercation had broken out between two individuals at his workshop. The dispute reportedly escalated quickly, leading to firing of gunshots.

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While sharing details of the incident, Phillaur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bharat Masih Ladhar said preliminary investigation revealed that three rounds were fired during the altercation. Two bullets struck the migrant labourer, identified as Manoj, resulting in his death on the spot, while one shot was reportedly fired into the air.

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The police further said the deceased, Manoj, had been working as a labourer at the residence of a local farmer, Jaspreet Singh Jassa. The two were allegedly involved in a dispute over a small financial transaction. The argument soon escalated into a physical confrontation, with both individuals moving from the roadside into nearby tractor workshop while fighting.

During altercation inside workshop, Manoj reportedly attempted to attack Jaspreet with an iron rod. In response, Jaspreet allegedly pulled out his licensed revolver and opened fire. Two bullets hit Manoj, causing fatal injuries that led to his immediate death on the spot.

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The police reached the workshop shortly after receiving information and took the accused, Jaspreet Singh Jassa, into custody. The body of the deceased was later sent for a post-mortem examination.

The police confirmed that a case was being registered on basis of the statement of the victim’s wife. Further investigation was underway to determine the exact sequence of events and the circumstances that led to the fatal shooting, the police said.

The incident has created tension in the area, with residents expressing concern over sudden escalation of a minor dispute into a deadly act of violence. The police have assured that strict legal action would be taken against accused after completion of the investigation.