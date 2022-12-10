Labourers' boys wrestle their way to glory at state-level games

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, December 9

“They may be financially weak, but are mentally strong,” says Sandeep, a proud head teacher of Government Primary School, Rurka Kalan (Boys), whose students have won medals in the state-level primary school games that were held in Anandpur Sahib from December 6-9.

Sunil and Manish, Class 4 students won gold and silver medals, respectively, in wrestling. While Sunil won the gold in the 28-kg event, Manish bagged the second position in the 25-kg category.

Fathers of both the medal winners work as labourers. “They live in jhuggis (shanties). Just look at their commitment, even after living in such tough conditions, they have reached this high,” Sandeep shares.

“When I see them running in the ground, it feels so surreal. Their dedication not only motivates other students but us too,” she says, adding that Sunil and Manish are academically brilliant too. The teacher has also been helping the players by providing them dry fruits so that they get the desired nutrients to perform at the big level. These small wonders learn wrestling professionally too. Buta Ram, the Centre head teacher who also accompanied the boys to the games, says he was amazed to look at the improvement the boys showed during the tehsil, district and now at the state-level games.

State-level games for special children were also held recently in Ludhiana. Visually impaired Bhupinder from a government-aided school in Jandiala won gold medal in the 100-m race. Another visually impaired girl, Gayatri, also won gold in the 50-m race. Suffering from an orthopaedic impairment, Karanveer Singh won bronze in the walking event. Rakesh, an inclusive education volunteer, who trained students, says for the past few weeks he has been training the players who won the medals.