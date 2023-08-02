Lack of fogging to blame for rise in dengue cases

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 1

Lack of fogging and spraying spurs dengue rise in Phagwara subdivision. Most of the patients are preferring private hospitals and clinics than the Phagwara Civil Hospital as apheresis machine meant for separating platelet counts cells is not working for the last several months.

Phagwara Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Lehmber Ram said that 45 persons were tested positives for dengue in the Civil Hospital while the number of dengue positive patients was 10-time more in private hospitals and clinical labs. The SMO said he had written repeatedly to the Municipal Corporation Phagwara to arrange fogging in the city soon but nothing could be initiated till now.

Meanwhile, expressing strong apprehension of dengue outbreak in Phagwara, senior BJP leader and former city mayor Arun Khosla today named several dengue-afflicted dignitaries who are undergoing treatment in various private hospitals in Phagwara and Ludhiana. He said that stagnant rain water in huge quantity under the GT Road flyover was giving an open invitation to dengue and Health Department teams were finding dengue larvae in several homes.

