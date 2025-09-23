Ladhar flays Punjab govt for exclusion of families

Punjab is reeling under unprecedented floods, with over 1,400 villages affected, vast crop losses reported, and nearly 50 lives lost. Amid this humanitarian crisis, the state government has come under fire for a controversial decision to exclude 1.2 million poor families from the “Free Ration Scheme”, prompting sharp criticism from political opponents.

This was alleged by senior BJP leader and former IAS officer SR Ladhar while talking to newsmen here today. He condemned the move, calling it “inhumane”, particularly at a time when thousands of families are displaced, homeless and struggling to meet basic food needs. According to Ladhar, the exclusion reflects the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s use of welfare schemes as a tool for political gain rather than public service.

This is not the first time that such a move has sparked controversy. In 2022, the Punjab government had removed 1.073 million beneficiaries, only to reinstate them ahead of the 2024 General Elections. Critics argue that the latest decision mirrors the same pattern of political maneuvering, disproportionately affecting marginalised communities.

“At a time when Punjab is grappling with floods, the government has snatched food from the mouths of the hungry. The poor, Dalits, and farmers will not forgive this betrayal,” Ladhar said.