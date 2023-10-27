Ladhewali overbridge set to ease traffic woes in city

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 26

The residents of the city are set to receive a New Year gift an overbridge across Ladhewali railway crossing. The last slab on the bridge has been laid and the passage fully connected. The work to make a premix road would take another week’s time.

PWD XEN Bhagwinder Singh Tuli said, “We would allow light traffic across the bridge by December 31. We intend to start the traffic slowly, testing all aspects as there are main railway lines underneath. The only glitch that is now left is the pending land acquisition for service road on one side. We are working on it and are hopeful of success in the coming days.”

He said, “The work on the service lane on the other side of the overbridge is already complete.”

The residents of as many as 15 colonies of the city and the students of Guru Nanak Dev University Regional Campus residing on the other side of the railway track (section between Jalandhar Cantt and Vaishno Devi Temple) are set to get a huge relief. Currently, the commuters have no option but to take a longer detour via Rama Mandi to reach their destinations.

The flyover construction had started around two years ago. Officials said the work was delayed as some poles of the BBMB (Bhakhra Beas Management Board) had to be shifted or raised. The underground sewer work was also required to be done at the site. This will be the first bowstring bridge in the city which will be 33,400 metre long and 12 metre wide. The shuttering underneath the bridge is yet to be removed. The railings on either side of the bridge are still to be installed.

The residents are demanding that another over-bridge in Guru Nanakpura locality should also be constructed as the frequent shutting of railway crossing here is a huge problem for the residents moving to Ladhewali side. “As many as three trains are allowed to pass through in the peak morning hours and the crossing sometimes remains shut for a good 20 minutes. We have been told that the proposal for this overbridge at an estimated cost of Rs 21 crore has been cleared and sent to the state government. We have urged the local MLA to take up the matter several times,” said Mukhtiar Singh, a resident of Gulmarg Colony in Ladhewali.