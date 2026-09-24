Lambra school honoured for excellence in education

Shaheed Baba Khushal Singh Khalsa Model Senior Secondary School, Lambra, has been honoured with the ‘School Excellence Award 2026’ for its work in education, innovation, leadership and the overall development of students.

The award was presented by Brainfeed Edu Expo Global at an event held at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka in New Delhi, commenced on September 22 and 23. The school was recognised for its efforts to improve student learning and provide opportunities for their academic and overall growth.

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Expressing their gratitude, school management committee president Baldev Singh Sidhu, treasurer Sukhdev Singh Athwal and principal Bhagwant Singh congratulated the staff and students, crediting the achievement to their collective efforts.

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The management said the award will further encourage the school to introduce new initiatives in education and provide students with more opportunities to develop their talents. It also said the institution would continue to focus on the overall development of its students.