DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Lambra school honoured for excellence in education

Lambra school honoured for excellence in education

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:02 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Shaheed Baba Khushal Singh Khalsa Model Senior Secondary School, Lambra, being honoured during a function in New Delhi.
Advertisement

Shaheed Baba Khushal Singh Khalsa Model Senior Secondary School, Lambra, has been honoured with the ‘School Excellence Award 2026’ for its work in education, innovation, leadership and the overall development of students.

The award was presented by Brainfeed Edu Expo Global at an event held at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka in New Delhi, commenced on September 22 and 23. The school was recognised for its efforts to improve student learning and provide opportunities for their academic and overall growth.

Advertisement

Expressing their gratitude, school management committee president Baldev Singh Sidhu, treasurer Sukhdev Singh Athwal and principal Bhagwant Singh congratulated the staff and students, crediting the achievement to their collective efforts.

Advertisement

The management said the award will further encourage the school to introduce new initiatives in education and provide students with more opportunities to develop their talents. It also said the institution would continue to focus on the overall development of its students.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts