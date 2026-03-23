Lamrin Tech varsity organises industrial visits to boost students’ practical exposure

The University School of Computing at Lamrin Tech Skills University, Punjab, in collaboration with its industry skilling partner Lernern, successfully organised a series of industrial visits for students enrolled in BCA (AI & ML), BCA (Cyber Security) and MCA programmes.

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As part of the initiative, students visited Techlive Solutions, where they interacted with cybersecurity expert and programme head, Navneet Singh. The session provided valuable insights into cybersecurity practices, emerging threats and real-world applications in the field.

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In another visit, students engaged with industry professionals at Future Finders. Bonish, director and IT expert, conducted an interactive session focusing on artificial intelligence, machine learning and current trends in the IT industry.

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According to Department head Amandeep Kaur Kang, more than 130 students, accompanied by faculty coordinators, participated in the visits. She highlighted that the initiative enabled students to interact directly with industry professionals and gain exposure to real-world technologies and work environments.

Students expressed enthusiasm and satisfaction with the experience, noting that the visits helped bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application. The initiative is part of the university’s ongoing efforts to equip students with industry-relevant skills and prepare them for future careers.