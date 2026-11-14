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Home / Jalandhar / Land dispute turns violent in Tibba, labourer injured in firing

Land dispute turns violent in Tibba, labourer injured in firing

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:52 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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A land dispute between two groups turned violent in village Tibba, falling under the Sultanpur Lodhi Assembly constituency, after a heated argument escalated into a physical clash followed by firing. A migrant labourer sustained serious injuries during the incident and was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Kapurthala, for treatment. The incident also created tension in the village.

According to information, the dispute had been ongoing between the two parties and decisions had reportedly been taken earlier at the panchayat-level to resolve the matter. However, tensions flared up again, leading to a violent confrontation and allegations of firing.

Gurtaj Singh, representing one of the parties, alleged that despite the earlier panchayat-level decisions, an attempt was made to disturb the peace once again. He claimed that shots were fired directly at him. He further stated that a revolver was recovered at the spot and subsequently handed over to the police.

However, the police have presented a different version of the firing incident, claiming that shots were fired in the air. Meanwhile, the migrant labourer injured during the physical altercation is reportedly in critical condition and is currently not in a position to record his statement. As a result, his version of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

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SHO Sonamdeep Kaur said that the police were recording the statements of both parties and further legal action would be initiated based on the statements and findings. She added that the matter was being thoroughly investigated from all possible angles.

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