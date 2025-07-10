Land pooling scheme will spell doom for farmers, says Sampla

Senior BJP leader and former union minister Vijay Sampla on Wednesday said the land pooling scheme, proposed by the state government, would spell doom for farmers and the state’s economy. Addressing mediapersons in Jalandhar today, Sampla said the takeover of 40,000 acres of land by the government and its conversion into colonies etc, would cause a ripple effect which would in turn adversely affect the economy of the state and could also push it into a “recession”.

Accompanied by BJP leaders KD Bhandhari, Rakesh Rathour and Ashok Sareen, among others, Sampla accused the AAP of promoting businesses and builder lobbies through the scheme.

Addressing the media, Sampla said, “The BJP opposes this scheme and the injustice being unleashed on farmers through it. It will spell doom for farmers.”

He said, “Punjab is an agrarian state. 40,000 acres of land will eat up the jobs and livelihoods of not just farmers but also countless labourers. And what will farmers do with residential plots and homes when their means of livelihood—which is agriculture—is lost? Farmers will neither be able to sell their lands nor take loans. There has already been a 42 per cent increase in the urban population of the state. There is no need to create any further cities. Go to cities anywhere and the colonies already cut by the colonisers are lying empty. If those lands aren’t being sold, what are the chances for these new colonies?”

Sampla further said, “Farmers sustain an entire economy. 40,000 acres (proposed to be overtaken under the scheme) is a lot of land. Grains, food supply chains, arhtiyas, labourers and in turn implement makers are all dependent on farmers. When the farmer’s livelihood is hit, the entire cycle will be hit and it may even give way to food crisis and a recession.”

Targeting the AAP, Sampla said, “The land pooling scheme isn’t aimed at development. The poor will not be benefited by it. After losing the mandate in Delhi, the AAP now seems to be promoting contractors and builders’ agendas in the state. Governments are for the service of the people, not to promote businesses. But this government seems to have started its own business. That, too, is beset with discrepancies and questions.”