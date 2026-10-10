Land record dispute sparks row at Goraya sub-tehsil office

A controversy erupted at the Goraya sub-tehsil office after a resident of Atta village, Bimal Abbi, accused a patwari of removing a disputed entry from his land records without proper authorisation, while the Patwar Union, Goraya, alleged that Abbi, his nephew and some unidentified persons misbehaved with a patwari, abused him and obstructed official work.

The two sides have approached the authorities seeking action. The Patwar Union has submitted a memorandum to Naib Tehsildar, Goraya and lodged a written complaint with the Goraya police, demanding action against those allegedly involved. The union has also warned of a tehsil-level pen-down strike from Monday if action is not taken within two days, adding that the matter could subsequently be taken up at the state-level.

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Explaining his allegations, Bimal Abbi, a resident of Atta village, said a land dispute with his uncle was pending before a court. He alleged that the land had been sold while the dispute was still under consideration. Before travelling abroad, he had submitted an application to the Naib Tehsildar, Goraya, following which a disputed entry, commonly referred to as a mutanaza, was reportedly recorded against the land by the patwari. Abbi claimed that he possessed a copy of the relevant land record as evidence.

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He further alleged that the disputed entry was subsequently removed without informing him and without any orders from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), while the mutation was approved. Seeking clarification, Abbi said he visited the Naib Tehsildar’s office with his associates. According to him, Naib Tehsildar Onkar Singh called patwari Satwinder Kumar to his office, but the patwari did not arrive at the time. Abbi claimed that when he and his associates later approached the patwari in his cabin, they did not receive a satisfactory explanation regarding the removal of the disputed entry.

Abbi demanded a thorough and impartial inquiry into the matter and called for action against anyone found responsible for irregularities in the land records.

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Meanwhile, patwari Satwinder Pal presented a different version of the incident, alleging that Bimal Abbi, his nephew and some unidentified persons entered his cabin, behaved improperly with him, abused him and disrupted government work during office hours.