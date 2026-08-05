Responding to a call for agitation by a joint front of rural and farm labour organisations, hundreds of landless workers from across Punjab held a rally at Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall here on Wednesday and then marched towards the Jalandhar residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

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The workers said the AAP government has not taken care of the landless people. They said the Chief Minister did not hold a meeting with the agitating labour organisations.

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Addressing a large gathering of people, Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union state president Jora Singh Nasrali, Pendu Mazdoor Union Punjab state president Tarsem Peter, Pendu Mazdoor Sabha state president Darshan Nahar, Punjab Khet Mazdoor Sabha leading leader Gulzar Goria, Mazdoor Mukti Morcha Punjab state president Gobind Singh Chhajali, Kul Hind Khet Mazdoor Union state secretary Chamkaur Singh Kheri, Zamin Prativi Sangharsh Committee state leader Dharamvir Harigarh and Krantikari Rural Mazdoor Union state leader Pargat Singh Kalajhar said before coming to power, the party had promised to provide jobs to the unemployed, eradicate drugs within three months, give NOC to houses inside red lines, increase widow, old age and disabled pensions.

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The gathering also passed several resolutions. Participants condemned the alleged attempt to take over the memorial complex dedicated to revolutionary poet Avtar Pash and his associate Shaheed Hans Raj at Talwandi Salem village and demanded action against those responsible for allegedly breaking locks and occupying the premises.