Language Department extends deadline for Urdu course admissions in Nawanshahr

The Language Department has extended the deadline for admissions to its Urdu language course, which is scheduled to commence in July 2026 in Nawanshahr.

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Providing details, District Language Officer Dr Sandeep Sharma said that the department is offering the course for individuals interested in learning Urdu. The tuition fee for the six-month course has been fixed at Rs 500. People from all age groups are eligible to enrol.

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The officer noted that a large number of learners have successfully acquired Urdu language skills through the department’s previous batches. To ensure quality instruction, the department has arranged for a qualified and experienced Urdu teacher to conduct the classes.

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The classes will be held daily from 5.00 pm to 6.00 m, making it convenient for working professionals and employed individuals to attend. Admission forms can be obtained free of cost on any working day from the Office of the District Language Officer, room no 24, old building, Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Nawanshahr.

The last date for submitting completed application forms has been extended to June 22. For further information, interested candidates may contact Urdu teacher Sunny Singh at 94633-58129 or 82888-90179, the officials said.