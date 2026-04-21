Language Dept honours Urdu Aamoz course students in Hoshiarpur

The Department of Languages, District Language Office, Hoshiarpur, organised a certificate distribution ceremony for students of the Urdu Aamoz course (July–December 2025 session) following the successful completion of their six-month examination.

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A total of 50 marks examination was conducted, in which all students delivered commendable performances and secured good scores. Vandana Kumari secured first position with 43 marks, Sanjeev Kumar stood second with 42 marks, while Inderjit Singh and Dr Kuldeep Singh jointly secured third position with 41 marks each.

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On this occasion, Dr Jaswant Rai, Research Officer, District Language Office, Hoshiarpur, congratulated Urdu teacher Dr Brij Bhushan and the students for their outstanding performance. He said that the Urdu Aamoz course is being conducted by the department to promote the Urdu language in the district, with two batches running every year from January to June and July to December. He further stated that Dr Brij Bhushan is an exceptionally skilled Urdu teacher whose services have been recognised even at the national level, including honour by the President of India. He emphasised that knowledge of Urdu is highly beneficial for better understanding of Punjabi language and literature and encouraged learners to make full use of the course. Advocate Sukhwinder Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Harpal Singh and Lal Singh were also present on the occasion.