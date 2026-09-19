Large rides come up at Sodal Mela ground despite Jalandhar MC denying approval

The installation of large amusement rides continued at Nehru Garden Park, also known as Sodal Ram Lila Ground, on Saturday despite the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation cancelling permission for the work over safety concerns.

The development comes just days ahead of the annual Baba Sodal Mela. During a visit to the park on Saturday, it was observed that large amusement rides, including two ferry rides measuring 20 to 40 feet, were being installed close to a residential area.

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Voicing their concerns, residents said the ground had traditionally been used for Ram Lila activities and that such large rides had never been installed there in around 25 years, when the site was not a developed park.

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The development has also raised concerns over alleged damage to the public park.

A complaint submitted to the civic body pointed out that the park’s footpath, fountain and entrance gate grill have been demolished to make space for the rides.

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It alleged that trees, some of which were decades old, were cut and grass uprooted, while the ground was ploughed to facilitate the installations.

Following these complaints, the MC’s Tehbazari wing, in an order dated September 17, cancelled the permission with immediate effect after an inspection found three truckloads of amusement ride equipment there.

In the letter, the civic body noted that the permission had been granted only for a small children’s ride, but large rides were being installed instead.

It termed the installation of the larger rides as “unacceptable”. The MC had also directed the local police to stop the installations and remove the equipment already brought to the site, citing public safety and the need to prevent any untoward incident during the fair.

However, residents said police personnel visited the site on Saturday afternoon and asked the organisers to remove the installations, but the work continued.

Jalandhar North MLA Bawa Henry questioned the use of the public park for commercial activities and the manner in which the space had allegedly been allotted.

“This is a public park used by residents and cannot be rented out for commercial activities. If the Municipal Corporation has given this space to organisers, why was no tender issued?” Henry said.

He also questioned the safety arrangements, pointing out that houses were located barely 18 to 20 feet from the area where the rides were being installed.

“Who will be responsible if any mishap takes place,” he asked. Highlighting violations in the setting up of these giant rides, Henry said trees had been cut and the park’s ground ploughed to make space for the rides.

He demanded that an FIR be registered for the alleged damage to public property and said he would approach the National Green Tribunal and the Vigilance Bureau if the MC failed to act.

Municipal Commissioner Surinder Singh said the matter was under consideration and the civic body would take a final decision within a day or two.