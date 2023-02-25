Last rites of gangster killed in encounter performed

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 24

The last rites of gangster Tejinder Singh, who was killed in an encounter on Wednesday, were held today amid tight security arrangements. His brother, who has been lodged in a Ferozepur jail for the past 10 years in connection with a case of drug peddling, was brought here by the police for performing the rituals. Teja was a minor when the first case of murder was registered against him, some police sources said.

He belonged to Mehandpur, Balachaur. After Teja got bailed out in connection with his first case of murder, he went on to commit several more crimes. Cases pertaining to attempt to murder, drugs, theft and causing hurt to someone with dangerous weapons had been registered against him, the police added.