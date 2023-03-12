Latifpura activist released from jail

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 11

Latifpura Mur Waseba Morcha activist Kashmir Singh Ghugshore was released from jail today after which he reached the protest site of the Latifpura Mur Waseba Morcha and joined back activists.

Housed at the Kapurthala jail, Ghushore was garlanded and welcomed by fellow activists upon his release from jail. Pendu Mazdoor Union president Tarsem Peter, district president Hans Raj Pabwan and Latifpura Mur Waseba Morcha leaders Gurmukh Singh, Manjinder Singh among others addressed the gathering on his release.

Leaders said due to the state governemnt’s policies they were forced to hold stirs and take to streets to seek their rights. Ghugshore was released today after serving 25 days in jail. The hunger strike by the Latifpura Mur Waseba Morcha continued amid his release.